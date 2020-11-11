Balarabe Musa’s death a huge national loss ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it is deeply grieved by the death of elder statesman, outstanding Democrat and former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja on Wednesday, the party described Musa’s death as “a huge national loss given his steadfastness, patriotic contributions and zeal in fighting for the unity, stability and development of our nation.”

It said: “Alhaji Musa was a forthright leader, an embodiment of ideals, who spent the better part of his life championing the entrenchment of justice, equity, fairness and rule of law in every sector of our national life, despite the challenges he faced.

“Our party commiserates with the Balarabe Musa family, the government and people of Kaduna state, as well as his friends and associates even as we pray that the Almighty God grants eternal repose to his soul and fortitude to the family and the nation at large, to bear this irreparable loss.”

