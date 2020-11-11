Balarabe Musa lived a life of unblemished public service ― El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that his government is proud of the public service that Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, the second republic governor of old Kaduna State, rendered to the state and people.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Wednesday, said that Governor El Rufai has sent a condolence message to Alhaji Balarabe’s family, following the ex-governor’s death.

El Rufai noted that “Alhaji Balarabe Musa will be remembered as a progressive politician who tried in his time as governor to expand the horizons of opportunity for ordinary people.’’

According to the governor, the deceased “made notable contributions to industrialising the state.’’

“As a leader, he demonstrated at the ballot box, the capacity of a political party devoted to the protection of the interest of ordinary people to acquire power democratically.’’

El Rufai pointed out that ‘’as a private citizen, he projected the qualities of principled politics, decency, integrity, consistency and commitment to improving the lives of our ‘talakawa’ in Kaduna State and Nigeria.’’

“Despite the setback of his unwarranted impeachment from the office of Governor, Alh. Balarabe Musa remained steadfast to his principles and spoke his mind often, helping to project a radical voice in public discourse in defence of democracy, and to advance social justice.’’

The statement also paid “tribute to his life of unblemished public service, we pray Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him al-Jannar Firdaus and to comfort his family.”

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said Nigeria will remember Balarabe Musa as the last man standing in the war against corruption, exploitation and dictatorship.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Emmanuel Yawe noted that even when he was impeached as a governor he was active in the remaining part of his life.

‘As sad as that experience of his impeachment was, he devoted the rest of his life for the struggle to improve the life of the ordinary Nigerian.

“Nigeria will remember Balarabe Musa as the last man standing in the war against corruption, exploitation and dictatorship.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE