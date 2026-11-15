Bala Wunti seeks diversification of Nigeria’s energy sources

The Chief Executive Officer of the World Energy Council Nigeria, Dr Bala Maijama’a Wunti, has reiterated the need for Nigeria to accelerate the diversification of its energy sources by harnessing its vast renewable and non-renewable resources to strengthen energy security, expand access and drive sustainable economic growth.

Wunti said Nigeria possesses enormous energy resources capable of meeting its domestic needs and contributing significantly to global energy supply, stressing the need to develop a balanced energy mix that guarantees reliable, affordable and accessible energy for all Nigerians.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Bala Wunti Support Organisation (BWSO), Mr Kamal Ibrahim, Wunti made the call while delivering a public lecture in Bauchi organised by the Wunti Al-Khayr Foundation, with the theme, “Lead Where You Stand: Character, Citizenship and the Common Good.”

He said diversifying the country’s energy sources was essential to building a resilient energy sector capable of meeting growing demand, supporting economic activities and providing sustainable solutions to the country’s energy challenges.

He emphasised the need to effectively harness and develop Nigeria’s renewable and non-renewable energy resources, while promoting innovation, investment and strategic partnerships to strengthen energy infrastructure and improve distribution systems.

Wunti maintained that a secure, diversified and sustainable energy sector would improve living standards, stimulate industrial growth, create employment opportunities, strengthen national security and position Nigeria as a significant contributor to the global energy transition.