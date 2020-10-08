Bakers responsible for half baked graduates — Akin-Taylor

Dr Mopelola Akin-Taylor, a Chief Lecturer of the Federal College of Education, Special, Oyo, has just been elected as the 16th President of the Rotary Club Oyo metropolis. In this interview with KEHINDE ADIO, she speaks on the Rotary’s support for educational development process in the country, and how Nigeria can resuscitate quality education and stability. Excerpts.

HOW do you think Nigeria can regain its glory in education?

The development of any society lies on the products of quality education disposed to the society for proper functioning and for enhancement of the society. For Nigeria to regain its glory in education, Nigerian government and stakeholders in the sector will need to go back to the drawing board and examine how we got it wrong in the first instance.

Nowadays, students from our universities and other tertiary institutions in the country are said to be “half baked”. I believe common sense should tell us that the students are not only to be blamed. If the bread is half-baked, then we should question the competence of the bakers who are the lecturers that hold sway in our institutions.

What is your comment on tertiary education situation in Nigeria?

As far as the state of tertiary education in Nigeria is concerned, there is nothing to write home about. In the early 1980s, hardly did we hear of lecturers going on strike because of non-payment of salaries and allowances. There are catalogues of problems facing the educational system in Nigeria. This includes, among others, incessant industrial crises; inarticulate policies, declined budgetary allocation to education and poor planning. Others are poor funding and inappropriate implementation of the curriculum which have gradually led to the disconnection of what is learnt in primary and secondary schools.

How do you think Nigeria tertiary institutions can enjoy quality education with stability?

Nigeria tertiary institutions can still enjoy quality with stability if the curriculum bears in mind the present problems of education, its solutions and how it can achieve its future goals. I would suggest that the government should always allow experts in the field of education in planning the curriculum of a country.

The government should also ensure that what is stipulated in the curriculum of any educational programmes is fully followed.

Besides, it should also make resources available to meet the demands of curriculum implementation.

Moreover, adequate motivation, best practices in human resources management and amelioration of corruption can bring tranquility back to the citadel of learning in Nigeria.

Can you share Rotary Club’s input into the educational advancement in Nigeria?

Rotary International has seven core areas, including Basic Education and Adult Literacy. Rotary has been playing a supportive role in the area of educational development generally.

For instance, in Oyo state, It has donated e-library, e-learning facilities and also refurbished libraries in some designated schools in the state. We do organise periodical career talks for students in the state. We commit resources to renovate dilapidated buildings in public schools. Sometimes the club engages in building new classrooms where classrooms are grossly inadequate, donates exercise books to pupils and students, especially in public schools in the state.

Moreover, the club institutes sustainable adult and non-formal education in the community and has a mechanism for monitoring and measuring the impact from year to year. This will go a long way in making more people economically empowered to sustain themselves, their families and contribute to the society as well as reduce societal ills.

