Bagwai local council procures free drugs for patients worth N2m

THE Bagwai local government council in Kano State, in its effort to boost health facilities, has provided drugs worth N2 million for the free treatment of patients in its 30 health posts in the area.

Delivering the drugs on Monday, the council chairman, Alhaji Inuwa Zangina Dangada, disclosed that the move was aimed to assist patients in the 10 wards of the area.

Alhaji Zangina urged the Primary Healthcare Department to make judicious use of the drugs to improve the health status of the citizenry.

Earlier, the primary health care coordinator in the area, Alhaji Dayyabu Aliyu Karaye, pledged to give out the drugs free to patients for the purpose intended.

The District Head of Bagwai, the Madaki of Bichi, Alhaji Nura Shehu Ahmad, thanked the council chairman for the noble gesture that would assist patients and improve the health of people in the area.

Alhaji Ahmad then called on members of the local government council to pray for the council’s executive to succeed in their duties of governing the people.

