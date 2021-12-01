Bagwai boat mishap: Death toll rises to 29,14 persons missing ― Kano govt

THE Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, has said that the number of people who lost their lives to the Bagwai boat mishap has risen to 29, while 14 persons are presently still missing.

He said this after an executive emergency meeting held on Wednesday in Kano where it was resolved that the state government should brief the press over the unfortunate incident of the Bagwai boat mishap.

According to him, “The incident has so far resulted in the death of 29 people. Among them are men and children. As of today, seven victims are responding to treatment at Bichi General Hospital.”

He added that the “search for 14 persons is still ongoing because the total number was about 49 people.

“After extensive deliberation on the ill-fated incident, the council resolved to take following immediate measures: one, provision of relief materials to the bereaved families with

120 bags of rice, maize, millet, corn respectively, 50 bags of sugar, 50 bags of table salt, and cash support of N100,000 per head which amounts N6 million.

“The council also approved the immediate formation of an investigation committee to unravel the circumstances leading to the sad incident, as well as forestall further occurrence.”

The council also directed the state transport service to provide two buses to be conveying people from Bagwai and Badau, while the state government procured three boats for shuttling for a period of one year.

