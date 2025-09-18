Bago commends Tinubu over reconstruction of Babban Rami Bridge

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his prompt response to reconstruct the Babban Rami collapsed bridge in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor gave the commendation when he visited the community to sympathise with the people over the recent flood that resulted in the collapse of the bridge linking to other communities.He said President Tinubu had given directive to the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, to commence the reconstruction of the bridge, and work has already commenced.

Governor Bago called on the people of the community to show understanding and cooperate with the contractors handling the project and disclosed that the Kontagora-Babban Rami-Makera road construction will soon commence.

He cautioned people of the community against building or farming on water channels, stressing that their safety and well-being remain paramount to his administration.

He, however, appreciated the people of Mashegu for being at the forefront of his agricultural revolution and enjoined the people to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government elections to continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Member representing Kontagora/Wushishi/Mariga/Mashegu federal constituency, in the National Assembly, Abuja Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba, in his remark, appreciated the federal and state governments for the swift intervention to reconstruct the collapsed bridge and called on the people of the community to sustain their support for the present administration at all levels to attract more benefits.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Abubakar; the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdllulmalik Sarkin Daji; and other APC party stalwarts accompanied the farmer governor to inspect the bridge in Babban Rami community.

