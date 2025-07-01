BAGASOO to begin $1 safety levy implementation for member nations

The Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO) has disclosed that the organisation will soon begin the implementation of a $1 safety levy for member countries.

Recently, at a conference for BAGASOO nations in Abuja, it was agreed that the $1 safety levy was necessary to improve services by the Secretariat.

Speaking at the Safety Conference in Abuja, the Executive Director of BAGASOO, Jailza Soraya Rodrigues Silva, said: “Today, we have improved that figure to 63%, a testament to the sustained efforts in building technical capacity and enhancing oversight mechanisms across our member states.”

She explained that since its establishment in 2009, BAGASOO has supported the implementation of international safety protocols to significantly improve aviation safety within the region, from 40% to 63%.

“This conference is an opportunity to reflect on our journey and shape the future of aviation safety in the BAG region.

“In addition to the $1 safety levy, we have also expanded BAGASOO’s mandate to include security oversight systems, a significant milestone in strengthening our aviation governance architecture,” she said.

Also speaking, the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of BAGASOO, Capt. Chris Najomo, described the milestone as a testament to the visionary leadership, dedication, and strategic partnerships that have sustained the organisation through changing times.

“As we reflect on the journey so far, let us also recommit ourselves to the goals ahead, which include deepening collaboration, embracing innovation, and consolidating on gains we have made for a safer, more resilient aviation sector in our region,” he said.

Senior International Cooperation Officer for Sub-Saharan Africa at the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Yves Koniig, highlighted EASA’s partnership with BAGASOO.

“We are here to exchange knowledge on aviation safety and share best practices.

“Over the past year, we have supported BAGASOO with training, regulatory guidance, and active participation in regional initiatives,” Koniig said.

Also speaking, Executive Director of the Civil Aviation Safety Oversight Agency (CASOA) of the East African Community, Engineer Richard Gatete, noted the significance of the conference in developing a unified regulatory framework for the entire African continent.

“Just like BAGASOO, CASOA promotes harmonisation among member states in the East African Community.

“But the bigger question now is: how do we develop a unified regulatory framework for the entire African continent?” Gatete posed.

He emphasised the importance of the conference as a platform for regional integration and learning.

“We are here to share our journey and to learn from BAGASOO’s progress. Eventually, we hope to consolidate these efforts under broader frameworks such as the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC),” he added.

Gatete praised the organisers for bringing together key stakeholders from across the continent, calling the conference a “springboard for concrete action” towards more effective and harmonised aviation systems in Africa.

BAGASOO comprises Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

