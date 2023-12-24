Former Governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has condoled the Kaduna state government over the recent bomb attack in the Tundun Biri community area of the state, in which many people were killed and injured, many others

The former governor, in a condolence letter made available to our correspondent by one of his aides, Mallam Yusuf Dingyadi, expressed sorrow and regret over the incident.

According to the condolence letter, “the incident should be thoroughly investigated and appropriate measures taken to prevent reoccurrence.

“There is also a need to judiciously compensate the affected victims of the unfortunate incident.”

He therefore prayed for the eternal rest of the deceased and the quick recovery of the injured.

