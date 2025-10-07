Badenoch’s Conservative Party criticised for misspelling ‘Britain’ on conference goodies

The Conservative Party in the United Kingdom has faced criticism after chocolate bars handed out at its annual conference misspelled the word “Britain” on their wrappers.

The blue-wrapped confectionery carried a slogan attributed to Tory leader Kemi Badenoch that read: “When Labour negotiates, Britian loses.”

The chocolate was part of the conference goodies given to attendees in Manchester, according to The Sun.

Organisers have blamed the mistake on a printing error and confirmed that the bars were removed from the bags.

The goodie packs also included satirical items such as a mock version of Reform UK’s manifesto and a fake CV for Labour’s Rachel Reeves.

The typo quickly drew ridicule online. One social media user joked: “I’m hearing Wispas about Kemi’s leadership.”

The blunder came as Badenoch sought to rally support for her party amid poor polling numbers. She opened the conference on Sunday with a speech and is expected to deliver another on Wednesday, breaking from usual practice.

Spelling mistakes are not unique to the Conservatives. Earlier this year, Scottish Labour faced similar embarrassment after campaign leaflets for a by-election in Glenrothes Central and Thornton misspelt the word “Scottish”.

The leaflet read: “Your Scotish [sic] Labour candidate for the Glenrothes Central and Thornton byelection Maciej Dokurno.”

In 2024, Reform UK MP Lee Anderson’s campaign material also contained a typo, naming him “Lee Andersin”. Anderson appeared unaware of the mistake and later shared a video of himself delivering the leaflets in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

(The Guardian)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

