Badaru, stakeholders hold strategic meeting to end violations of Nigeria’s airspace

In an effort to strengthen Nigeria’s national security in the nation’s airports, Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, convened a meeting to tackle violations of Nigeria’s airspace by foreign aircraft.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday at the Minister’s Conference Hall, Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja, was chaired by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar. In attendance were the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammad, and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, Chief of Air Staff, among other key stakeholders.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mati Ali noted that the primary objective of the meeting was to review and implement strategies aimed at curbing unauthorised entry and other violations of Nigeria’s airspace and addressing breaches of established aviation protocols by foreign operators.

The session brought together senior security officials and aviation experts to deliberate on coordinated enforcement measures and the enhancement of surveillance and response mechanisms.

“The photograph from the meeting shows the Minister of Defence flanked by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo; the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammad; and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, alongside other high-ranking officials.

“This development underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and ensuring strict compliance with international aviation standards,” the statement noted.

