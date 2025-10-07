Real Estate

Badagry’s new housing estate to accommodate 2,000 people — Sanwo-Olu

Dayo Ayeyemi
Babajide Sanwo-Olu,

Governor of Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the newly completed housing in Badagry would cater for the accommodation needs of over 2,000 individuals.

The governor made this announcement as the new Lagos State Housing Estate, Ajara phase 1, at Badagry is set for unveiling this Wednesday.

The 420 home units at Ajara Badagry, expected to further increase the stock of model housing units in Lagos, consist of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments.

ALSO READ: FG unveils data platform to track solid minerals revenue, eliminate discrepancies

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Hon Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, the aim is to provide affordable and quality housing in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s campaign promise to complete all ongoing housing projects in the state.

Akinderu-Fatai expressed excitement about the project’s completion, citing its potential impact on the community’s economy.

“The aim is to provide affordable and quality housing in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s campaign promise to complete all ongoing housing projects in the state,” he said.

The commissioner thanked prospective subscribers for their patience and trust in the administration and advised interested subscribers to visit the Estate Department of the Ministry at Block 3, the Secretariat, Alausa.

“He also advised interested subscribers who have intention to apply to visit the Estate Department of the Ministry…and refrain from dealing with swindlers as the Ministry does not engage agents in the sale of any of its housing units.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article NIRSAL loan NIRSAL’s N70bn boost rekindles credit flow to Nigeria’s food economy
Next Article Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig- Gen Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), NDLEA and US-DEA, Remain resolute in fight against drug scourge, Marwa charges NDLEA officers Nigeria, Qatar strengthen partnership against drug trafficking

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×