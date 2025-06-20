Benue killings: ‘Bad roads’ not excuse to shun grieving citizens, Obi slams Tinubu

For the umpteenth time, Labour Party national leader, Peter Obi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for not visiting Yelwata in Benue, where over 200 people were recently massacred.

Obi, in a statement on Friday, described Tinubu’s excuse of “bad roads” as unacceptable and emblematic of weak leadership.

“A true leader does not make excuses or complain; he shows up, sacrifices, and provides solutions, especially in difficult times,” Obi stated.

He questioned how the President could blame road conditions under his administration for preventing access to a community in mourning, especially when there had been sufficient time to prepare logistically following the attack.

“Even if we accept that the roads were truly impassable, which they are not, since his aides and security teams used them, what happened to the helicopters?

“Are we to believe that a country with a presidential air fleet couldn’t find a way to fly the President to Yelwata to comfort grieving citizens?” Obi asked.

Obi emphasised that Nigerians expected empathy, not protocol or excuses.

“If the Commander-in-Chief cannot reach his citizens due to bad roads, what hope is there for the average Nigerian who plies those same roads every day?” He further asked.

Obi concluded by condemning what he described as institutional neglect and calling for a new kind of leadership hinged on compassion.

“A New Nigeria cannot and will not be built on excuses. It will be built on the sacrifices, courage, and responsibility of true leaders,” Obi concluded.