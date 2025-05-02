Bad roads cost Ejigbo major investment, Association tells Gov Adeleke

Ejigbo Local Government Development Association has decried the poor state of roads linking communities in the area with other towns, calling on Governor Ademola Adeleke to come to their aid.

The Association said Ejigbo town recently lost out on an investment opportunity due to the poor situation of the roads.

The chairman of the Association, Engr. Ademola Adeniyi stated this on Thursday in Ola community while giving the stewardship account of the group in the last five years.

Adeniyi said an investor lost interest in establishing in the town after witnessing the deplorable conditions in which roads linking other communities to Ejigbo were.

Adeniyi also lamented the absence of commercial banks in the local government, noting that the situation was also a result of the bad network of roads.

He said, “The major challenge is our road. An indigene of this town wanted to bring an investment to this local government. The investors came but because of the bad roads, they decided not to stay there. They came through Ibadan-Iwo-Ilawo-Ejigbo road. The road is terrible and that was what discouraged them. Our priority need now is a good road.

“The lack of good roads is also a factor in the absence of commercial banks in the local government. If we have good roads, investors will come. Our people have to travel to neighboring towns to transact.”

Speaking on some of the achievements recorded, Adeniyi said the association, under his stewardship,, was able to rectify the issue of prolonged blackouts in the local government through the restructuring of their electricity supply.

He also said the association facilitated the re-opening of Ejigbo General Hospital, calling on Governor Adeleke to keep to his promise of staffing and equipping the hospital.

“The working committee then decided to choose the restructuring of electricity as the first target. Machineries were therefore put in place to relocate our electricity supply from Iwo to Osogbo, and the result has been a stable and better electricity supply to our people.

“The general hospital is in operation today as a result of our effort, although, we are still expecting the government to staff and equip the facility adequately,” he added.

