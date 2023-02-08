Rachael Omidiji

A newborn baby girl has been rescued from the massive earthquake in Syria and Turkey on Monday, 5th February 2023.

The baby was found with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was found dead.

Footage shared online shows rescuers lifting the dust-choked newborn to safety as they scale the mounting debris of buildings crumbled by a devastating earthquake.

According to a witness, the baby is the only surviving member in her family from the hard hit earthquake in Syria, with multiple buildings destroyed.

A female neighbour cut the cord, and others rushed the baby to a children’s hospital in the nearby town of Afrin. The physician named Dr Hani Maarouf attended to her, where she is being kept in an incubator.

Dr Hani Maarouf said, “the baby’s body temperature had fallen, and she had bruises, including a large one on her back, but she is in stable condition.”

FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He added that he believed the baby had been born about three hours before being found, given how far her temperature had dropped.

However, over four thousand have died in the initial earthquake, as many families have been left mourning the loss of loved ones.