Baby factory: Police rescue 35 girls in Anambra hotel, recover arms

Anambra State Police Command has rescued 35 girls used for baby factory and sundry crimes in a hotel in the state.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that out of the 35 girls, four were said to be pregnant as of the time of the rescue.

The state Public Relations Officer( PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this at a press conference in Onitsha on Wednesday on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng.

He said, “I am delighted to welcome you to this press conference today (Wednesday). What we’re doing today is not only showcasing the achievement of the command but advising parents/guardians to always create a deliberate relationship with their children/wards. This will help to guide and direct them in their activities. It will help to monitor against unforeseen issues and bad company.

“Following a rigorous analysis of crime trends and patterns, the command’s operatives, working on information bust a hotel named Gally Gally in Nkpor where they use children between the ages of 14 years – 17 years for sex slaves, prostitution and baby factory.





“The operatives rescued 35 girls and four of them are pregnant. The police also arrested three persons namely: Mrs Ifeoma Uzo age (35), Chidiebere Alaka (28) and Nweke Chidiebere. We recovered three pump action guns, seven cartridges and cash sum of N877,500.

“The suspects arrested are being interrogated with a view to eliciting information on their involvement and unmasking other gang members.

“We also have NATIP here, whom we shall hand over the victims for the welfare and rehabilitation of the children. All suspects will be charged to court at the end of investigations, ” the PPRO stated.