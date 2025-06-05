Babcock varsity expels student over alleged drug peddling, fetish practices

Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, has expelled Master Oladipupo Siwajuola, a student whose mother declared him missing on social media on May 3, 2025, and accused the university of negligence and complicity in his disappearance.

The university announced the student’s expulsion on Tuesday after its disciplinary committee found him guilty of all five charges levelled against him. These included unauthorized exit from school, drug peddling, fetish practices, impersonation, and unauthorized sale of personal property.

The university’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Dr. Joshua Suleiman, disclosed Oladipupo’s dismissal in a statement made available to newsmen.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the expulsion, Dr. Suleiman said, “Oladipupo left the university premises on April 28, 2025, without authorization and without the knowledge of any staff or student.

“On May 3, his mother took to social media to declare him missing and falsely accused the university of negligence and complicity in the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

“While the search for his whereabouts was ongoing, his father brought him back to school on May 15.

“He was subsequently invited by the university’s Security Services Department, in accordance with school policy, to explain the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

“In his voluntary statement—which he also repeated before the Disciplinary Committee—he confessed to disguising himself in a hoodie as an out-patient during peak movement periods and exiting the campus through the university teaching hospital’s gate to stay at a friend’s house.

“He also confessed to purchasing and using fetish substances from a traditional herbalist, spending nearly ₦100,000 in an attempt to perform ‘Yahoo Plus’ rituals to get rich quickly—contradicting his mother’s claim that he had a skin condition.

“He admitted to drug peddling on campus, for which he had previously been apprehended by university security; impersonating another student by using their National Identification Number to open a bank account; selling his phone without proper authorization and falsely claiming his father approved the sale; and borrowing ₦500,000 from an online loan platform to fund gambling activities.

“Based on these findings and in line with the university’s disciplinary policy—aimed at maintaining a safe, secure, and morally sound learning environment—the university has taken the difficult but necessary decision to expel him with immediate effect.

“He reserves the right to appeal the expulsion as provided for in the student handbook.

“While we recognize the emotional weight of this decision, especially for the family involved, our foremost responsibility remains the welfare, safety, and moral integrity of all students entrusted to our care.

“As an institution, we remain committed to transparency, fairness, and accountability in all matters concerning student discipline.

“We reaffirm our commitment to academic excellence, moral integrity, and character formation, and we encourage parents and guardians to guide their children along a path of accountability, honor, and uprightness—values that we uphold as a faith-based university.”

