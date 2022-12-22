Babcock University gives 80% tuition rebate to students who lost parents

Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, has promised to give out 80 per cent rebate on tuition fees to any of its student, who have lost their parents or any other person sponsoring their education in the university.

The president and vice chancellor of the university, Professor Tayo Ademola, gave the revelation last week in his remark at the end-of- the-year media parley with newsmen in Ilisan Remo.

He said the university is doing this in conjunction with the parent forum of the university.

He said the aim of instituting the rebate is to ensure that no student halted their education while in the university on the basis of having lost their parents or sponsors.

He said the only condition that students in such situation would not enjoy the scholarship is that if he/she is unable to provide verifiable claims, particularly the death certificate of the person concerned as indicated in the student’s profile on admission into the school.

He said that students in such category would enjoy the scholarship scheme from any level they are until graduation, noting that some had already benefited from the scheme.

The vice chancellor, who explained that this special scholarship is different from the one given to the brilliant but indigent students from Ilisan-Remo and environs as part of its social responsibility initiatives, stressed that Babcock University had really become a model for both private and public universities in Nigeria.

He said the university did not only stand out in academic excellence as consistently being demonstrated by its graduates in various fields but also in research, collaboration and stemming of medical tourism in the country.

He said the university for instance, had performed up to 959 open heart surgeries and many knee and spinal cord surgeries in its teaching hospital and is also partnering with many other universities and companies in and outside Nigeria.

He, commended media houses for their contributions to the national socio-economic growth and agenda setting, saying such roles are vital to good governance and societal development.

He urged them to continue to uphold the tenets of truth, objectivity and integrity in their reportage.