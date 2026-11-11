Babcock University becomes first institution to acquire digital anatomy table in West Africa

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has acquired and commissioned the Pirogov Digital Anatomy Table, becoming the first institution in Nigeria and West Africa, and the sixth in Africa, to deploy the state-of-the-art technology.

The development marks a significant milestone in medical education at the faith-based institution, as the acquisition reinforces the university’s commitment to global relevance, innovation and the development of a future-ready healthcare workforce.

The University President/Vice-Chancellor, Professor Afolarin Ojewole, described the commissioning ceremony, held at the Department of Anatomy, as a major step towards advancing health sciences education through technology-driven learning. He also reaffirmed the university’s commitment to combining strong academic foundations with contemporary technology and practical competence.

“This is not merely an acquisition of sophisticated equipment; it is a statement of our institutional vision and determination to remain at the forefront of medical and health sciences education in Nigeria,” he said.

The Pirogov Digital Anatomy Table offers an immersive platform for the interactive, three-dimensional exploration of the human body. It enables students and faculty members to visualise anatomical structures in detail, examine sectional anatomy, manipulate virtual models and gain a deeper understanding of the complex relationships between organs and tissues.

Ojewole said the technology would transform the learning experience by moving beyond traditional textbook-based instruction.

“We envision a learning environment in which students do not merely read about anatomical structures, but can interactively explore, rotate, dissect, and investigate the human body in three dimensions,” he added.

The digital anatomy platform is a shared academic resource for the Benjamin Carson Snr. College of Health & Medical Sciences and will support teaching, learning and research across multiple disciplines.

Medical students will benefit from improved clinical and surgical anatomy training, while nursing students will gain deeper insights into body systems and patient care. Medical Laboratory Science students will also strengthen their understanding of tissue and organ structures, while anatomy students will have more opportunities for demonstrations, research and learning.

The Provost of the Benjamin Carson Snr. College of Health & Medical Sciences, Professor Adeola Fowotade, described the commissioning as a historic moment for the institution.

“This is a revolution in the way we teach anatomy and related medical sciences. It provides an interactive platform that goes far beyond traditional teaching methods,” she said.

She noted that the technology positions the college to support multidisciplinary learning, serve learners beyond Babcock University and align with global standards in healthcare education.

“This is what being globally relevant is all about,” she added.

The Head of the Department of Anatomy, Dr Stephen Adelodun, said the acquisition of the Pirogov Digital Anatomy Table represented more than a shift from traditional to digital dissection.

“Beyond mobility, it offers greater interactivity and exceptional ease of use.

“It reduces dependence on cadavers while minimising exposure to formalin and other preservation chemicals,” he noted.

The representative of the equipment suppliers, Medbridge Health Choice Ltd., Dr Folarin Olasogba, disclosed that the system comes with 200 licences for students and faculty members, significantly extending access to learning beyond the laboratory.