Babcock student injured in hall incident responding to treatment – Management

The management of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has dismissed reports suggesting that a student involved in an incident at one of its residential halls had died.

A statement signed by the Associate Vice President of Communication, Media and Branding, Johnson Akintayo, and made available to newsmen on Monday, confirmed that the student is alive and responding positively to treatment.

The university stated that the student was currently receiving medical attention at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital following an unfortunate incident in his hall of residence.

Akintayo, in the statement, said the situation was brought under control through the timely intervention of the student’s roommates, whose prompt response prevented what could have resulted in a more tragic outcome.

Babcock University explained that the student and one of his rescuers sustained injuries during the incident and were immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.

It added that the injured rescuer had since received treatment and been discharged, while the affected student remained under medical supervision.

The management further disclosed that the student’s parents had been contacted and were already on campus to support him as he continued to receive treatment.

The university said it had commenced an investigation to establish the immediate and underlying circumstances surrounding the incident, adding that the outcome would guide appropriate measures to forestall a recurrence.

It urged members of the public and media organisations to exercise restraint and avoid spreading unverified reports or speculating about the cause of the incident while investigations were ongoing.

Nigerian Tribune recalls that reports of an incident involving a student at one of Babcock University’s residential halls had generated concern, with unconfirmed accounts suggesting that the student might have died.

The development also drew attention to the circumstances surrounding the incident and the intervention of fellow students, particularly the roommates whose prompt action helped secure medical attention for the affected student.

The university, however, appealed for sensitivity in public discussions, noting that the student and his family required support and privacy at this difficult time.

It assured that, beyond providing medical attention, it is committed to supporting the student’s full recovery through appropriate care, guidance, and other necessary interventions.

Reaffirming its commitment to the safety and welfare of members of its community, Babcock University said the physical, emotional, and social well-being of students remained an important aspect of its responsibilities beyond academic excellence.

The management also commended the courage and selflessness of the roommates who intervened during the incident, expressing appreciation to parents, alumni, and members of the public who had shown concern over the student’s condition.

It assured that it would continue to monitor his recovery and take necessary steps to establish the facts surrounding the incident.