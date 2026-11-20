Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, on Friday formally admitted a total of 5,300 new students across its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session, with a stern charge to uphold moral integrity and pursue credible, solution-driven scholarship.

The matriculating cohort comprises 3,820 undergraduate students, including 100-Level, Direct Entry, 179 Part-Time, and 371 Open and Distance Learning entrants, admitted at the institution’s 28th undergraduate matriculation ceremony, alongside 1,480 master’s and doctoral candidates inducted at a separate session held at the university’s Amphitheatre.

During the ceremony, Adeoti Ayobami, who recorded the highest UTME score of 359 out of 400, and Dada John Adesuyi, the overall best JUPEB candidate in the cohort, were called to the podium for a celebratory handshake with the university’s President/Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Afolarin Olutunde Ojewole.

Addressing the undergraduates and postgraduates separately, Prof. Ojewole emphasised that academic pursuit without strong moral character remains incomplete.

He described matriculation as a solemn commitment to discipline, integrity and excellence rather than a mere formality.

“Do not allow the desire for quick success to compromise your integrity,” Prof. Ojewole warned the undergraduates, urging them to reject examination malpractice, plagiarism, bullying, violence, cultism, drug abuse and all forms of misconduct.

“Your character is as important as your academic performance. Indeed, when the applause of graduation is over and the certificate is framed, it is your character that will continue to speak for you.”

Turning to the postgraduate scholars, the Vice-Chancellor charged them to look beyond mere certificate acquisition and transition from passive recipients of information to disciplined, independent thinkers.

He urged them to defend their ideas with empirical evidence, embrace constructive criticism and generate research capable of solving complex institutional and community problems across Nigeria and Africa.

Prof. Ojewole noted that the Seventh-day Adventist institution’s educational philosophy, anchored on its G.R.A.C.E. vision, is tailored to produce globally relevant, research-focused, Adventist-rooted, competent and entrepreneurial graduates.

While pledging modern learning infrastructure, digital resources and robust faculty mentorship, he reminded the freshers that success depends on personal responsibility, punctuality and active participation.

He urged the undergraduates to live responsibly, accommodate diverse backgrounds and seek guidance from counsellors and chaplains when facing challenges, while tasking the postgraduates with sharing their industry experience to mentor younger students.

The Vice-Chancellor also thanked parents and guardians for their sacrifices and financial investments, urging them to partner with the university management in instilling discipline and moral uprightness in the students.