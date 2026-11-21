Babcock University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blaze 360 Security and Guards Services Limited in a move aimed at strengthening the institution’s security operations, improving professional standards, and transforming its security personnel.

The agreement brings together the university and the security firm in a partnership expected to enhance security management, personnel development and the overall safety of the university community.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor and President of Babcock University, Professor Afolarin Olutunde Ojewole, commended the Chief Executive Officer of Blaze 360 Security and Guards Services Limited, Retired Brigadier General Oluseyi Famakinwa, describing him as a rare combination of military excellence, leadership and deep spirituality.

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Professor Ojewole said his interactions with the retired military officer and members of his team had impressed him, particularly their dedication, approach and understanding of effective security management.

He expressed confidence in the partnership and the expertise that Blaze 360 would bring to the university’s security system.

In his remarks, Retired Brigadier General Famakinwa assured the university management of a significant transformation in the appearance, conduct and professional outlook of its security personnel.

He said the improvements would be evident in the officers’ overall presentation and performance, adding that the transformation would be noticeable even from a distance.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Olaniyi Odina, the Executive Director of Professional Private Security Limited, highlighted the broader strategic business collaboration involving both organisations, particularly in leveraging technology, investment and professional expertise to deliver solutions across different sectors.

Odina noted that the collaboration reflects a shared interest in exploring opportunities that combine security services, technological innovation and infrastructure development to address emerging institutional and business needs.

He added that strategic partnerships of this nature provide opportunities to strengthen service delivery, promote innovation and support sustainable development.

The agreement is expected to provide a framework for improving security standards, personnel development and the overall security architecture of Babcock University, while strengthening professional security service delivery within the institution.