…targets distribution of 20,000 eyeglasses, unveils youth empowerment plan

More than 30,000 residents of Osun State are expected to benefit from a statewide free medical outreach launched by the Omooba Dotun Babayemi (ODB) Foundation as part of activities marking the 60th birthday of its founder, Omooba Dotun Babayemi.

The initiative, which commenced in Iwo on Thursday, is targeting residents across the state with free medical consultations, medications, eye examinations, distribution of more than 20,000 eyeglasses, and referrals for patients requiring further medical attention.

“Instead of throwing any birthday bash, to me, reaching the people in this format is one of my surest ways of thanking God. This is because there are many of our people out there who are not aware of their health conditions,” he said.

The former governorship aspirant described the ODB Foundation as an expanded platform built on the foundation of the Alaafia Dòtun Medical Outreach, an intervention that has provided healthcare services to communities across Osun for 15 years.

According to him, the new foundation is designed to institutionalise the humanitarian activities and extend its interventions beyond healthcare to education, youth development and economic empowerment.

Babayemi stressed that the medical programme was open to residents irrespective of their political affiliations, insisting that the initiative was driven by humanitarian considerations rather than partisan interests.

“This is not a party affair, and it is not politically inclined. We have members of the APM, Accord, APC, and even PDP here in Iwo today at this program.

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He further disclosed that the medical outreach was only the first phase of the foundation’s intervention, with plans to empower at least 60 youths across the state to strengthen their existing trades and entrepreneurial activities.

“In fact, this medical outreach is just the first phase. There will be an empowerment programme afterwards, in which a minimum of 60 youths across Osun State will be empowered to help sustain their artisan or entrepreneurial ventures,” he added.

The APC chieftain said the target of reaching at least 30,000 beneficiaries was informed by the need to ensure that the birthday initiative had a meaningful and far-reaching impact on the lives of residents.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the ODB Foundation, Dr (Mrs) Veronica Babayemi, said the establishment of the foundation marked a new phase in the 15-year history of the Alaafia Dòtun Medical Outreach.

She explained that the transition was a deliberate effort to give the humanitarian programme a more permanent institutional structure, capable of sustaining its activities and attracting wider support.

According to her, the outreach in Iwo was the foundation’s first official intervention, with the organisation expected to pursue a broader development agenda through different programmes.

The flag-off in Iwo attracted religious leaders, traditional and community stakeholders, as well as political figures and residents from different parts of the state.