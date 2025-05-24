Babangida Maliya sworn in as Shira LGC chairperson

Babangida Abdullahi Maliya has been sworn in as the new Executive Chairperson of Shira Local Government Council in Bauchi State.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Bauchi, with Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir represented by his Deputy, Rt Hon Mohammed Auwal Jatau.

The oath of allegiance and office was administered to Maliya by Justice Hamidu Kunaza, representing State Chief Judge Justice Rabi Talatu Umar.

In his charge, the Deputy Governor urged Maliya to involve everyone in his administration to drive good governance and deliver democratic dividends to the people of Shira LGA.

Maliya assured that with the support of the state government and the people, his administration would make a positive impact.

The ceremony was attended by top government officials, local government chairmen, and Hon Sani Dan Tanko, Member representing Shira/Giade Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, among others.

Maliya was declared winner of the by-election conducted by the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) just hours before his swearing-in ceremony.