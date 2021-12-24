Babangida drums support for Osinbajo, says he is the best for Nigeria

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has drummed his support for the candidature of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for the presidency in 2023.

Babangida stated this on Thursday evening when an association, Osibanjo Grassroots Organisation, paid him a courtesy visit in Minna, the Niger State capital, adding that Professor Osibanjo should stay on course, be resilient and contest for the Presidency comes 2023.

“I know the vice president very well. He is a good man, a man who has conviction about Nigeria; a man who can communicate with the country and inspire people. Such a man is a worthy person to work with.

“We need good man to lead Nigeria, a man who has passion for this country. Nigeria is a good country, the people of Nigeria are good. You must learn to understand people and constant discussion is key.

“I want to convey my best wishes to the vice president through you. And I want you to tell him to stay on course. I know it is not easy but he has the conviction. I wish him the best,” Babangida said.

The National Convener of the organisation, Mr. Foluso Ojo, said they were in Minna to seek the support of the former military president, saying that “we are happy with your endorsement.

“We came to consult the oracle and the oracle has spoken. Babangida is an oracle because he understands Nigeria.”

Ojo said though the vice president had not declared any intention to contest for the presidency in 2023, they would continue to mount pressure on him to pick interest in contesting for the presidency in 2023.