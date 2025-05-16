Babalakin, others pay tribute to late Agbaje-Williams

A legal luminary, Chief Wale Babalakin (SAN), and other dignitaries from all walks of life were in attendance as the remains of ace broadcaster, Chief Anike Agbaje-Williams, were laid to rest in Ibadan on Friday.

The memorial service was held at All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan.

In his sermon titled “How prepared are you to die well,” Venerable Solomon Jolayemi reminded the congregants of the last day.

Jolayemi advised the people to be mindful of the way they lead their lives, adding that “The Day of death is better than the day of birth”.

He added that you can only amend your ways when you are alive, as death is the finality of the existence of all creatures.

“Death is inevitable, and you must die well. To achieve this, one must prepare well.

“We don’t belong to this World. We are just passing by. As a result, we must live a pilgrimage life.

“We must prepare to leave this World with a great legacy.”

In his testimonies of the deceased, the Cleric said she led a Christlike life as well made a meaningful impact in the House of God and the humanities.

“Agbaje-Williams, while alive, was a devout Christian. She will be missed by not only her immediate family but the entire household of God.

In a sideline interview, Babalakin described Agbaje-Williams as diligent and the best among equals.

Agbaje-Williams is a mother figure. We lived in the same neighborhood in Ibadan as far back as 1975. She always inspires us.

As a broadcaster, her diction stood her out as an On-Air Personality (OAP).

