Baba Ijesha risks life imprisonment as Lagos govt plans to file five-count charge against him

Lagos State government on Tuesday said it is planning to charge popular Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, with five-count charge before the law court over his alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

In fact, two of the charges the state said it is planning to charge him for carry a life imprisonment punishment.

In a statement by the state Ministry of Justice on Tuesday, the government said a prima facie case has been established against the actor and the ministry recommended that he be charged under the provisions of Criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

The five-count charge the state government planned to file against the actor are indecent treatment of a child, which is against Section 135 and punishable by seven years imprisonment; defilement of a child which is against Section 137 and punishable by life imprisonment; Sexual assault by penetration which is against Section 261 and punishable by life imprisonment.

Another of the charges is attempted sexual assault by penetration which is against Section 262 and punishable by 14 years imprisonment. Lastly, sexual assault, which is against Section 264 of the Criminal Law and punishable by three years imprisonment.

According to the statement signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, while the state would ensure his right as enshrined in the constitution, the ministry would also ensure that he is brought to justice since a prima facie case has been established against him.