Baba Ijesha, 9 others in the entertainment industry who have been sentenced to prison for sexual crimes

On Thursday, July 14,2022, the Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James also known as Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison, for committing sexual crimes against a 14-year-old. The case has been on in court since 2021. The popular Nollywood actor was arrested on April 22, 2022 for defiling a minor. It was also reported that he had started assaulting the girl since she was seven years old.

Besides Baba Ijesha, there are others in the entertainment industry who have also been sentenced to prison for one sexual crime or another. We’ll be taking a brief look at them in this article.

1. Robert Sylvester Kelly also known as R Kelly

It was trending news on Wednesday, 29th June, 2022, that R Kelly an American singer and songwriter was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual crimes. These included recruiting and trapping teenagers and women for sex. He was found guilty of all nine charges including racketeering.

2. Harvey Weinstein

In 2020, Harvey Weinstein who has been an American movie producer for decades, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual crimes.

Justice James A. Burke had gave him 20 years sentence for felony attack on Ms. Miriam Haley, a victim of the assault, with an addition of three years for the rape of Ms. Jessica Mann, another victim. However, six people had testified against him in court prior to this.

Ms. Miriam Haley claimed that he forced oral sex on her in 2006.

On the other hand, Ms Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress testified that he had raped her in Manhattan hotel in 2013. And she did ask that the movie producer should be given a long-term sentence. She further said that it was time for “people who raped other humans” to pay a heavy price. In her words, “I’m not going to give any more power over to the man who already stole my body.”

Report has it that at the time, he was 67 years old and sick. But this did not stop the law from taking its course.

3. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is a former American professional boxer who retired in 2005 after he joined the profession in 1985. The alleged rape of Desiree Washington, the then Miss Rhode Island, who was 18 years old led to his arrest in 1992. He was convicted of rape in Indiana, and sentenced to six years in prison and four years of probation in 1992.

The lady claimed that the former American boxer had raped her in a hotel room at Indianapolis. But he had denied the allegation against him. On the other hand, his personal driver confirmed, contrary to what his boss had said, that she was in a state of shock after the incident.

Thomas Richardson, a physician who had examined the victim’s body attested to the fact that the condition of her body after examination was consistent with that of rape.





The former boxer was released in 1995 before the set time for his release. He only spent less than three years in prison.

4. Tupac Shakur aka 2Pac

2Pac was arrested in November 1993 for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman alongside three of his aides. In 1994, he was sentenced to one and a half years to four and a half years at Clinton Facility in Dannemora, New York on rape charges. However, he spent just nine months at the correctional facility. How did that happen?

Marion Hugh Knight Jr. also known as Suge Knight offered to pay 2Pac’s bail. He struck a deal with him that after paying his bail and aiding his release, 2Pac would join his record label, Death Row Records. He happened to be in the limelight, and Suge saw it as a good deal..

5. Godwin Okpara

According to BBC News, the former Nigerian footballer who was 35 years old at the time, and played for RC Strasbourg of France and Paris St. Germain, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the account of sexual assault in France.

He was found guilty of raping, and enslaving his adopted daughter, who was 13 years old at the time, at his family home in Chatou, west of Paris.

His wife, Linda Okpara was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for mistreating the girl and subjecting her to sexual assault, after she found out what was going on between her husband and the adopted girl.

6. Bill Cosby

The American stand-up comedian, actor and author was served a three to ten years sentence to prison. He was convicted on the charges of sexual crimes in April 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, as far back as 2004.

At the time, Andrea who happened to be an operations manager for Temple University women’s basketball program, said that she went to Cosby’s home to discuss her career when he drugged her, and had his way with her.

She filed a criminal complaint, but according to the people in power, there was no substantial evidence to carry on the case. Then she changed from a criminal charge to a civil charge and he settled with her for nearly $3.4 million in 2006.

Later, her case was reopened and he was charged with three counts of worse sexual crimes. Sixty women also claimed that he had drugged and raped them.

However, he just spent about three years in prison after which he was released in 2021. This happened because the highest court of Pennsylvania turned over the charges against him.

7. Gary Glitter

The former pop star whose real name is Paul Gadd was sentenced to jail for 16 years on the ground of subjecting three young girls to sexual crimes, between 1975-1980.

He was sentenced to jail for a while after he got arrested for having child pornography on his device in their numbers.

In 2006, Gary was served another jail-term in Vietnam for abusing two pre-teenage girls; ages 11 and 12.

It was also reported that he tried to rape a girl who was less than 10 years old in 1975.

8. Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong-hoon

In 2019, the two K-Pop stars were sentenced to prison for 6 years and 5 years respectively. They were convicted with the crime of gang raping women who were drunk and unconscious. It was reported by BBC news that the Judge Kang Seong-soo said that Jung Joon who was 30 years old, had raped women who were “drunk and unable to resist, filmed them nude and having sex, then spread it on a group chat”. He also expressed his concern by saying that the pain of victims who found it later was unimaginable.

9. Ghislaine Maxwell

According to CNN, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in a Federal prison for sex crimes and working hand-in-hand with Jeffrey Epstein to perpetrate them. She would deceive young girls to meet him and he’d sexually assault them.

Jane who happened to be one of the victims testified that in 1994 Epstein started to abuse her. At the time, she was 14. She also mentioned that sometimes, Maxwell was there to witness the act or get involved too.

Another named Kate, attested in court that she met Maxwell at age 17 in 1994 and she got introduced to the abuser, Epstein. Maxwell had lured her into Epstein’s arms by feigning his need for a masseuse. Kate went to him with that in mind, and instead of giving a massage to him, he sexually abused her.

It was reported that Epstein took his own life while he was behind bars, and the judge who presided over the case said that Maxwell would face the judgement for the role she played, and not for Epstein’s.

