Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has described the late Baba Adinni of Lagos, His Eminence, Sheikh Abdul-Hafeez Aṣhamu Abou Nolla (OFR), who died on Tuesday, as an inspiration to everyone who had contact with him and a blessing to the state.

On Wednesday, the deputy governor gave this tribute while speaking at the Lagos Central Mosque, Nnamdi Azikwe, Lagos-Island, venue of the Janazah Prayer held for the late Baba Adinni.

He further described the late Baba Adinni as an Islamic legacy and a Hafiz (a term used by Muslims for someone who has completely memorised the Holy Quran), whom Allah had blessed with a wonderful life.

“Old age is not something that you can perform any trick around. It is only the blessing of Allah. Baba crossed a hundred; he was healthy and had a very sound mind. He was a Hafiz, he said.

Hamzat said the late Baba Adinni played a vital role in ensuring the community in which he lived and the state in general, as, according to him, “everything goes through him, even quarrels, and when he intervenes, it is resolved,” saying that he would be sorely missed, but prayed that God would raise somebody else to fill that role.

“Baba was the Baba Adinni of the state, which means that a lot of things passed through; even the Chief Imam of Lagos goes through him,” he added.

Hamzat, however, thanked Allah for the life of the deceased and prayed that Almighty Allah grant him Alijana Firdaus.

In the condolence register, the deputy governor wrote: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un, may Allah grant Baba Aljannah Firdaus. Wonderful Hafiz at old age. May his blessings abide with him in the grave. Ameen.”

