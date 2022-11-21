Baalo ruling house agree to hold Ifa divination over Oloto stool

The Baalo ruling house of the Oloto Royal Family in Otto, Ebute-Metta, Lagos mainland has mandated all eight Princes contesting for the vacant stool of the Oloto of Otto to submit themselves to the ifa divination process to select who will sit on the exalted throne of their forefathers.

The Princes were also mandated to sign legal guarantees and submissions to withdraw their court cases over the Oloto of Otto stool.

This was agreed upon at a general meeting of the Baalo Ruling House which was held on the 16th of November, 2022, where the heads of the branches of Baalo Ruling House gave directives to the acting head and Odofin of Otto and Lagos Mainland, Chief Muhammed Bashiru Akinola to organise an open and fair ifa divination process.

Recall that the Lagos State Government had threatened to impose an outside candidate on the Baalo Ruling House if the Princes from the ruling house fail to agree on who will become the next Oloto Of Otto.

Some of the aspiring Princes who are in court sat down peacefully with themselves to resolve the matter. They then penned a notification letter jointly signed by them to the Chiefs in the Oloto Royal Family Secretariat to demonstrate their newly found unity to the admiration of the members of the Otto community.

The names of the Princes who agreed to hold an Ifa Divination Conclave to select the new Oloto Of Otto are Oladotun Oluwa; AbdulRasak Salami; Saheed Sanusi; Babatunde Shittu; Bunmi Akinyemi; and Moyosore Fagbayi.

However, two Princes Murisiku Fasinro and Akeem Afinni are yet to pen their acceptance to the directive of the Baalo Ruling House.

The six other Princes who have consented also agreed to set aside their grievances and disputes following the resolution of the Baalo Ruling House which resolved to hold an open and fair ifa divination process under the auspices of the Oloto Royal family Secretariat.

According to an inner source in the Baalo Ruling house, the Princes had to show appreciation to the State Government for their onward sensitivity in stopping the intended imposition of an outsider on the Baalo Ruling house.

The aspiring Princes also resolved to brief their legal attorneys on the development and also formally notify the State Governor through the Oloto secretariat.

The Special Ifa Conclave holds at noon on Tuesday 22 at the Oloto Trado-Cultural Shrine called Igboti. The Ifa Conclave will hold under the leadership of Chief Muhammed Bashiru Akinola, the Odofin of Otto and Lagos Mainland.

A member of the Baalo Ruling House, Dr. Akinlade Babafemi assured that efforts are on to make the process a fair one.

