Ayuba to perform for South West govs at ParrotXtra 20th anniversary

Iconic musician, Dr Adewale Ayuba, will be in Ibadan on Monday, May 5th as the guest entertainer as Parrotxtra Media Network hosts the governors of the South West region of Nigeria in commemoration of its 20 years anniversary of media excellence.

According to Ambassador Olayinka Agboola, publisher of the outfit, in a statement, the event, which will introduce the first of its kind ‘Southwest Leadership & Legacy Summit’, is scheduled to hold by 11 am.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde will play host to other state governors from the region at the newly launched ‘The Exellessor’, located beside BCOS, Basorun, in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The theme of the lecture to be delivered at the event is ‘Southwest: Critical Issues to Shape the Future’.

To attend the 20 years anniversary of the media outfit, launch of the Southwest Leadership and Legacy Summit are foremost Yoruba traditional rulers, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Owoade, Owoade 1; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1 and the Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Abolarin, Aroyinkeye 1. They are the official Royal Fathers of the Day.

Equally, the first female Speaker in the history of the Oyo State House of Assembly and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Monsurat Sunmonu will serve as the Mother of the Day while the Director General, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, Dr. Seye Oyeleye, will be on the podium as the Guest Speaker.

The event, which is strictly by invitation will also be attended including Ambassador (Dr) Yemi Farounbi (who the Chairman the occasion), General Oladayo Popoola, former military governor of Oyo and Ogun States, Mr Godwin Mekwuye of Vivid Imagination, Alhaji Hassan Fatungase, AIG Tunji Alapini (rtd), Dele Momodu, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Iyiola Oladokun, Professor Ayobami Salami, Barrister Akeem Agbaje and several other dignitaries.

Before establishing Parrot Xtra Media Network, a division of ProKonnect Limited in 2004, Agboola worked with Fame Weekly Magazine, Thisday Newspaper, Ovation International Magazine, Sketch Newspapers and the Nigerian Tribune. He also served late, former governor of Oyo State Alhaji Lam Adesina, as his Deputy Chief Press Secretary.

Agboola, who turns 60 on the day of the event superintends over ParrotXtra Media Networks’ activities that include the publication of ParrotXtra Glossy Magazine and the online version, PMParrot.com as well as the production of popular radio show, ParrotXtra Hour/Ayekooto on one of Nigeria’s biggest radio stations, Splash 105.5fm, Ibadan every Tuesday by 11 a.m.

The event is being packaged by Clement Ige’s CEEDEE Resources Company will see Dr Adewale Ayuba dishing out the best of the best including Koloba Koloba and others.

