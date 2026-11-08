Ayuba, Mayorkun, Naeto C to headline Lagos Christmas Eve concert

Lagos is set for a nostalgic musical experience this Christmas Eve as entertainment company, Games Experio Entertainment Ltd., prepares to bring together music lovers and entertainment enthusiasts for NOSTALGIA: The Return of an Era.

The event, scheduled for December 24, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, will feature award-winning veteran juju music star Adewale Ayuba, Mayorkun, rapper Naeto C and the Loud Urban Choir, alongside other artistes and entertainment personalities.

Inspired by the music, fashion and social culture of the 1999–2009 era, the event is designed to recreate memories of a defining period in Nigerian entertainment while offering younger audiences an opportunity to experience the sounds and culture that shaped the decade.

Unlike conventional concerts and Christmas parties, the organisers say NOSTALGIA will be a curated cultural experience celebrating the enduring influence of Nigerian music and bringing different generations together through familiar songs, live performances and shared memories.

The event is being organised by Games Experio Entertainment Ltd., founded by Nollywood actor and media personality Titi Kuti, popularly known for his portrayal of Ade Tiger in the movie King of Boys, and businessman and serial entrepreneur Gbenga Balogun.

The duo are combining their creative and business experiences to establish the event as a distinctive feature of Lagos’ festive entertainment calendar.

Activities will begin with a black carpet at 5 p.m., while the main event is scheduled to commence at 7 p.m.

With its Christmas Eve timing, the organisers are targeting Lagos residents, Nigerians returning from the diaspora and visitors seeking a memorable way to usher in the Christmas celebration.

Beyond the musical performances, guests are expected to enjoy a premium entertainment atmosphere, with additional surprises and experiential activities lined up for the evening.

The organisers have also announced opportunities for sponsorship and brand partnerships, inviting organisations interested in reaching the event’s audience through brand visibility and experiential activations to collaborate with the initiative.

As preparations gather momentum, NOSTALGIA: The Return of an Era promises to offer a blend of music, memories and entertainment, taking guests back to a period that left an enduring mark on Nigeria’s popular culture.