Ayu shuns Benue PDP governorship/parliamentary campaign

Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State on Monday flagged off its gubernatorial/ parliamentary campaign with the national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu who incidentally hails from the state conspicuously absent.

Governor Samuel Ortom had on Sunday played host to his counterparts from Rivers, Abia, Oyo and Enugu States; Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Seyi Makinde and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi respectively who came to grace the flag-off campaign held at IBB Square, Makurdi.

The host, Governor Ortom while addressing the party faithful appreciated his visitors for gracing the occasion despite their busy schedules.

Ortom said “PDP in Benue state has no problems. By the grace of God, we have been winning our elections and we will win again.”

Also speaking, Governor Ikpeazu, said “the issue at stake today is about us in Benue choosing life over death and we have seen the efforts that Governor Ortom has made to cry about our plight here in Benue state.

“Anybody who takes us away from our farms wants to take our lives away. Therefore, I will ask and urge the people of Benue state to follow Ortom. Follow him wey know road. Don’t follow somebody wey not know the road.

“I believe that Ortom is the Moses that will take Benue to the promised land. The candidates of the PDP will lead the way to take Benue out of Egypt. My prayer is that the Benue people will be wise and follow Uba and all our National Assembly candidates and all others in PDP. Vote PDP all the way.

Both Governors Ugwuanyi and Makinde said that Ortom is a God’s gift to Benue and added that their visit to Benue State was to lend support to the state’s campaign flag-off.

Makinde particularly said “my only message to you is don’t be complacent, I beg you in the name of God. Go out there, put in the hard work and deliver Benue to PDP. You have done it before and you will do it again.

“I wish you a successful campaign and that by February/March 2023, you will have delivered all your candidates to PDP.”

However the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike added colour to the occasion when he asked the crowd whether he should pepper them to which they chorused a loud yes.

Wike said, “We came here to support a man whom you can sleep with your two eyes closed; your Governor is a man who believes in his people; your Governor is a man who can die for his people.

“Your Governor is a man who cannot change from whatever it takes.. because he believes first that Benue must survive and that is why we have all left everything we are doing in our states to come and give you support to tell you that anything Ortom tells you to do, do it; it will be for the interest of Benue state.

“This man is a gift to the people of Benue state. We have come to support the people of Benue State to win elections and God in his infinite mercy will deliver the people.





The governors had earlier inaugurated some road projects within the capital city.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE