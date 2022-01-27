Ayu heads Ekiti PDP gubernatorial primary appeal panel

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a 25-man Gubernatorial Appeal Panel to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the governorship primary election for the upcoming 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

It is headed by the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu as chairman.

According to a statement issued by Hon. Umar Bature, the party’s National Organizing Secretary Thursday, the Appeal Panel is scheduled to sit on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja at 3 pm.

The members of the Appeal Panel are Amb. Umar Iliya Damagu, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, Hon. Arch. Setonji Koshoedo, Hon. Umar M. Bature, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN, Alhaji Ahmed Yayari Mohammed, Daniel Ambrose Woyengikuro, Prof. Stella Effah-Attorney, Muhammed Kadade Suleiman, and Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel.

Other members are Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo (National Vice Chairman, South West), Chief Dr Ali Obasi Odefa (National Vice Chairman, South East), Chief Dan Osi Orbih (National Vice Chairman, South-South), Mr Emmanuel Nicovoa Bovoa (National Vice Chairman, North East), Rt. Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan (National Vice Chairman, North Central), and Dr Aminu Abdullahi (Caretaker, North West).

The rest members drawn from the Board of Trustees of the party are Alhaja Mrs Mutitat Ladoja, Amb. Mrs Fidelia A. Njeze, Sen. Liyel Imoke, Mrs Laurencia Malam, Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri, Prof. Jerry Gana, and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu who is to serve as Secretary.

