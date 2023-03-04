By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Popular afrobeat sensation and Mavin music act, Ayra starr, has took to social media to announce her music getting featured in the blockbuster movie, Creed III.

Ayra Starr in a recent Instagram post took many by surprise as she celebrates her latest, set to be used as soundtrack for American action movie, Creed III.

The Sability crooner, in a recent report by Tribune Online described colleague, Rema as her brother in Christ, as she debunked rumours that they are dating.

The movie Ayra did soundtrack for is the third spin-off of the Creed franchise, and if anything is to go by from the thriller, it is set to be massive.