Ayorinde condemns Owo attack, condoles with Akeredolu, victims’ families

Special Counsel to the Governor of Oyo State, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), has condemned the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where members of the congregation were killed during worship.

Ayorinde, in a statement on Monday, described the attack as shocking, adding that the mindless killing in the gruesome attack saddened him.

“I join other patriots in condemning the dastardly terrorist attack on an innocent community in St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, which led to the horrific killing of many, including women and children. It is mind-boggling how these anarchists will attack the church on Pentecost Sunday, one of the most important days in the Christian Church Calendar.

“This mindless act committed in a church where many gathered to seek spiritual solace and worship God has tilted the scale in our nation’s war against terror.

“I commiserate with families that lost loved ones in this act of shame which has never before been heard of in the history of Owo, a quiet and peaceful town with inextricable ties with the people of Edo State,” he said.

The former Pro-Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso, lamented that Nigeria has again lost innocent and valuable lives and expressed his support to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in his resolve to fish out and punish these evil doers.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He stated that the attack was another wake-up call for the need to restructure the country adding that the country is drifting towards being a failed state.

“Again we are reminded of the need to restructure our nation and by extension our security network. These terrorists moved in like an army and disappeared into thin air like mosquitoes after committing a most heinous crime. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace, and May God console and comfort the families of the victims,” he said.

He described as unfortunate, the event that took the lives of worshippers who left their various houses to commune with God.

He said that government at all levels must rise to salvage the horrible trend before citizens resort to self-help.

He called on the security apparatus to do everything in their capacity to bring the perpetrators of the heinous attack to book adding that they must not go unpunished.

According to Ayorinde, crime has no ethnicity and religious affiliation, stressing that bloodthirsty criminals must be treated in the language of terror they understand.

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Chairman

Ayorinde condemns Owo attack, condoles with Akeredolu, victims’ families

How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass

Ayorinde condemns Owo attack, condoles with Akeredolu, victims’ families