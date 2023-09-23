Top politician, Ayodeji Karim, has many gifts which he doesn’t fail to use.

Putting his fingers in different investments in agriculture, hospitality, entertainment, sports and properties, Karim, a sibling of billionaire owner of Shoreline and the Agba-Akin of Ibadan, Kola Karim is always up to the task.

A few days ago. Karim signposted the second phase of his real estate business with the ground-breaking ceremony of the Aseyori Estate, Phase 2.

The project, which is under his Winchester Properties has brought hopes to many with the mission of providing affordable homes to residents and people of Oyo State.

During the ceremony, Karim reeled out the major facilities that stand out the project among others and hinged it on three focal aspects, security, facilities and affordability.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak





Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…