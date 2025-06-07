Ayo Adio pledges N5bn fund for young creatives in Eti-Osa LG

The Youth Party chairmanship candidate for Eti Osa Local Government Area, Ayodele Adio, has announced plans to establish a N5 billion creative fund dedicated to supporting young artists and content creators across the community.

The ambitious initiative, unveiled during a campaign a rally in Jakande, aims to provide grants and low-interest loans to emerging talents in film production, photography, podcasting, fashion design, and digital content creation. The fund, according to Adio, “represents one of the largest local government investments in Nigeria’s creative economy to date.”

He said “our young people are the backbone of Nigeria’s creative revolution, yet they lack the financial support and infrastructure to fully realize their potential. This fund will change that narrative and position Eti Osa as the creative capital of Nigeria.”

Beyond financial assistance, Adio’s proposal includes the establishment of state-of-the-art creative hubs throughout the local government area. These facilities, he says, will be equipped with professional-grade cameras, video editing suites, recording studios, and other production tools essential for modern content creation.

The creative hubs are designed to be accessible to young people aged 18-35, providing them with resources that would otherwise cost thousands of naira per hour at commercial facilities. Each hub will also feature co-working spaces, high-speed internet connectivity, and mentorship programs connecting emerging artists with industry veterans.

“We’re not just offering money; we’re building an ecosystem,” Adio explained. “These hubs will serve as incubators where young creatives can collaborate, learn from each other, and turn their ideas into viable businesses.”