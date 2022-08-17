Ayo Adebanjo settles crisis rocking Lagos Labour Party

Crisis rocking the Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) may have been resolved as the acting leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has waded in to reconcile the aggrieved chieftains, saying that he waded in based on not only being a father to them all, but also in line with his earlier support to the party, and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

It would be recalled that Rhodes-Vivour, a few days ago emerged as Labour Party governorship candidate at the party’s primary held in the Ikeja area of the state, defeating Hon. Moshood Adegoke Salvador, who rejected the result, alleging foul play, called on the leadership of the party at the national level to wade in and resolve the matter if it was ready to win the state, come 2023.

Adebanjo, who confirmed that a meeting actually held between him and the aggrieved party chieftains, confirming the photo of the event trending on social media, said photos don’t lie.

The elder statesman, who spoke with our correspondent on the telephone, affirmed that reconciliation had been achieved among the warring party leaders, saying that wading in to resolve the crisis rocking the party was “consistent with what I support before.”

According to Chief Adebanjo, total reconciliation had now been accomplished, saying that Rhodes- Vivour remained Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the 2023 poll in Lagos State, while Salvador would now contest the senatorial seat on the party platform.

“Is that (action) not consistent with what I supported before? But you all saw the photographs, photographs don’t lie.

“We have done the reconciliation. Yes, Rhodes- Vivour is the governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State, following the outcome of the reconciliation meeting. Salvador will now contest the senate seat on the party platform,” he said.

Speaking about his feeling about the outcome of the reconciliation meeting, Chief Adebanjo said: “I am a father to them all, so they all agreed to my settlement.”

On the chances of the Labour Party in Lagos State in the forthcoming poll, he said the party should prepare for exercise, while the electorate would be left to decide the winner.

“You are talking of the chances before the election, you go into the election, you fight the cause, fight for the platform, and it is left for the electorate to decide,” Adebanjo said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ayo Adebanjo settles crisis… Ayo Adebanjo settles crisis…