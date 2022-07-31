Ayo Adebanjo has no social media account — Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has distanced itself from the social media account allegedly belonging to its leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, saying that the Twitter account which some electronic media houses quoted from in respect of the support the elder statesman threw for the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, on behalf of the group “does not belong to any of its leaders, least of all, Pa Adebanjo.”

Afenifere said this on Sunday in a statement titled: “Pa Ayo Adebanjo has no social media account,” issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, copy of which was made available to Tribune Online.

The group, while insisting that Pa Adebanjo had no social media account of any sort, asserted that whenever the Afenifere leader had anything to say to the public, he does so directly by addressing the press, through an interview or a press statement.

Besides, Afenifere said Adebanjo also addresses the public through the the group’s Secretary General or its spokesperson, Comrade Ajayi.

“It is hereby being clearly stated that Chief Adebanjo has no social media account of any sort. Whenever he has anything to say to the public, he does so directly by addressing the Press, through an interview or a press statement. He also addresses the public through the Secretary General or the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere,” the statement said.

It added that the social media account was created by mischievous persons for nefarious objectives as could be gleaned from one of the posts purporting to explain why Pa Adebanjo was supporting Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election instead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Yoruba man.

This was just as Afenifere spokesperson, Ajayi quoted Chief Adebanjo as saying that his support for Peter Obi is “more fundamental and constitutional than the reason being purported in the spurious social media account” under reference.

“In view of the fact that Adebanjo usually speaks directly with the press, both print and electronic, any information purporting to have emanated from his social media account should be totally discountenanced because he has no such account in any form or manner,” Ajayi added.

“Since the elder statesman does not have any social media account, whatever is found in the Twitter account could not be said to have come from him.

“He has no such accounts as he speaks directly to the media or causes his views to be channeled to the public via the organisation’s Secretary General or the National Publicity Secretary. The media and members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard any statement purported to have been sourced from Pa Adebanjo’s social media account,” he declared.

It would be recalled that some electronic media, notably Arise and Channels televisions, on Saturday, quoted from the said Twitter handle some statements purported to have emanated from the Afenifere leader.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.