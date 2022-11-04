‘Ayinla’, ‘Almajiri’, ‘Breaded Life’, others, lead Best Of Nollywood (BON) awards 2022 list

Nigeria’s longest-running film industry awards, Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards has officially unveiled the nominee list for the 2022 edition of the awards, which is scheduled to hold in Owerri, Imo State come December 3, with the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma as host.

The nominees unveiling event, which took place in Opebi, Lagos on Monday, October 31, had personalities like Hon. (Mrs) Mojisola Meranda, the Lagos State House of Assembly Chief Whip; former Lagos Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Steve Ayorinde; and multi-award-winning actor, comedian, and media personality, Gbenga Adeyinka.

Leading on the nominees’ list, which was unveiled by Hon Meranda, was Jadesola Osiberu’s ‘Ayinla’. The film led with 10 nominations in 30 different categories available including ‘Best Actor in a Lead Role’, Lateef Adedimeji – Ayinla; ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role’, Omowunmi Dada – Ayinla; ‘Best Use of Nigeria Food’ – Ayinla; ‘Best Costume’, Adeyemi Adedamola – Ayinla; ‘Director of the Year’, Tunde Kelani – Ayinla; and ‘Movie of the Year’ – Ayinla.

While congratulating the nominees, Hon. Meranda shared her excitement at being called for the unveiling of the prestigious, travelling film industry award.

Others with multiple nominations include movies like, ‘Breaded Life’, Almajiri, Amina, Ile Owo and more.

Interestingly, in the ‘Best Kiss Category’, popular Nollywood act Abayomi Alvin scored two nominations in ‘Ben from Downstairs’ and Ejiro’s Lust.

As a plus and step up from previous editions, this year’s edition introduced the ‘Best Use of Nigerian Food’ category, and films like ‘Ayinla, Alaise’, ‘Ile Owo’, and ‘Leg Over’ got nominations.

Most notable is the fact that newer and younger stars are featured in this year’s nominees’ list than ever before, an indication of a constantly growing industry that is creating opportunities for newer talents.

Speaking at the event, the head of the 2022 BON Jury, Francis Onwochei, who was represented by another member of the jury, Mrs Kemi Olaoye stated that the nominees were culled from a total number of 80 film entries. He added that the filmmakers have consistently put Nigeria forward in the committee of creatives across the continent judging by the quality of entries received.

“Awards are statements of recognition and accomplishments in every professional endeavour. It encourages and inspires better productivity and a more focused desire for creative excellence. Our jury received many entries from across Nigeria from May 15 to August 31, both in English and major indigenous languages, and these are our nominees,” he noted.

While answering questions posed by members of the media, founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi stated that one of the reasons this year is particularly special is that the Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State is extremely excited to be the host. “From the point he agreed to host the awards till now, huge progress has been made. He stated that he wanted us to do something different and that was well done. The venue that we also chose for the ceremony is also under renovation and is 80 percent done. These are the exciting things that Governor Uzodinma is putting in place to receive Nollywood stars.”

On the security challenges in the country, Oloketuyi stated that Owerri is a hub of activities, and the security situation is particularly stable. He further shared personal experiences of his visits to Owerri and assured that security was not a cause for concern. “Also, we have been doing this for 14 years, and I believe that we are better at it,” he stated.

First held in 2009, this year’s edition is sponsored by Omo, Amstel Malta, and Angostura, a liquor brand that has promised to dazzle at the after party and others.