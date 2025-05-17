Ayinde Barrister fans laud Oyo govt over post-humous award

Global fans of the late fuji music creator, Dr Sikiru Ayinde Barrister (MFR), have commended the Oyo State Government for bestowing on Barrister a merit award at the 2025 Egungun Festival held in Ibadan on Thursday.

Presenting the award on behalf of the government, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, emphasized that to the credit of Barrister is fuji as a genre among other indigenous brands of music in Nigeria.

“The person we all grew to know as the catalyst that created Fuji music is Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister without any controversy,” he said.

In a release by the Sikiru Ayinde Barrister Musical Festival Forum (BarryFest Event Organiser), Chairman, Alhaji Laide Olawumi and Secretary, Agbaakin Ademola Adesigbin appreciated the government’s sense of history and its acknowledgement of the significant role Barrister played in the evolution of the genre that empowered hundreds of youths who are fuji musicians, percussionists, instrumentalists and auxiliary service providers for bands.

“We thank His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde for counting Barrister worthy of the legendary award at such auspicious occasion of the World Egungun Festival.

We shall continue to recognise the good work the admnistration is doing to reposition Yoruba cultural identity among global ethnic groups. We are also glad that despite the works of the usurpers to undermine the place of Barrister in history, your admnistration sticks to truth.

The group appreciated Modinat Ashabi Barrytide and BarryFest members who attended the festival at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan.