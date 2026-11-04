Ayelowo: Turning language of affection into art of expression on board

The painting by Tayo Ayelowo titled: In Your Arms is a creative celebration of love, affection and the aesthetics of embrace. Ayelowo is using her art to express a view that “there is something profoundly intimate about the human desire to be held, cherished and reassured in the arms of another.” Executed in acrylic and printed fabric, the work is an interesting exploration of mixed media possibilities, demonstrating how materiality of art can be transformed into an instrument of emotional communication. At the centre of the composition are two human figures, presented in closely connected side-profile views showing partially silhouetted forms emerging from the richly textured surface, and creating an impression of two lovers drawn into a moment of intimate emotional engagement. Ayelowo’s deployment of layered outlines and forceful brushstrokes is significant. Rather than pursuing anatomical precision or photographic representation, she employs expressive distortion and suggestive contours to capture the emotional essence of the human encounter. The abstractionist and impressionistic tendencies of the work are evident in the treatment of the human forms and their surrounding milieu. One of the most compelling features of the work is Ayelowo’s imaginative manipulation of textile materials. The numerous cut and pasted fabric prints introduce an exciting interplay of patterns, textures, colours and geometric configurations. Significant cultural dimension to this creative intervention is the textile materials she uses, which historically occupies important positions in African cultural expression, functioning as carriers of identity, social memory, status, symbolism and collective experience.

Colour also plays an equally significant role in communicating the emotional disposition of the painting. The dominant pink background establishes an atmosphere of tenderness, romance and emotional warmth.

The relationship between the acrylic colours and the printed fabrics is commendable. Neither medium appears to compete for visual dominance, rather they complement and reinforce one another.

Ultimately, In Your Arms is a celebration of human intimacy expressed through imaginative encounter between paint, fabric, shapes and forms. In the final artistic statement, In Your Arms is more than a painting about two people embracing, it is a lyrical affirmation of the human need to love and be loved.

•Elebute is Professor of Journalism, Media and Cultural Studies Resource Centre for Arts, Culture and Communication Development.