The founder and Chairman/Chief Executive of OffiGospel Tungba Music Exponent, Dr Yinka Ayefele, MON, has urged Christians to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with utmost moderation and in love.

Ayefele, who is the founder and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Fresh FM Nigeria, felicitates Christians with the message of Christ-like values of love and sacrifice.

This was contained in his Christmas message to his global fans and Nigerians, as made available by the Group Head of Corporate Affairs for Fresh FM Nigeria and Yinka Ayefele Limited, Samson Akindele.

“All Christians and fans of mine should celebrate this season in utmost moderation and with the true love of Christ,” Dr Ayefele advised.

He further urged Christians to serve God and humanity with renewed faith and quality service to humanity.

According to Dr Ayefele, Christmas represents the celebration of the birth of a new dawn for the salvation of human souls, with the hope of a better future and eternity.

“As a result, let us use this festive period to reflect on the reason for the season and share the genuine love exemplified in the giving of God’s begotten son as a gift to mankind for the salvation of souls,” said Dr Ayefele.

