Ayandele pulls out of ‘fraudulent’ Oyo APC senatorial primary election

An aspirant for the Oyo South Senatorial District ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Dr Olusola Ayandele, has withdrawn his participation in the party primary scheduled for today citing a lack of transparency and decency in the whole process.

Ayandele, in a phone conversation, said he decided to opt-out of the party primary in order to safeguard his integrity and also avoid being coerced into the black book of some political elements who do not mean well for constitutional democracy.

“It is quite unfortunate that we still found ourselves in this kind of a mess after putting up concerted efforts to salvage the situation in view of the fact that we had envisaged all this. Our problem started when some individuals showed the signs of desperation, greed and overzealousness at a time we needed to build a party that could attract the best set of people who could add value. They left nobody in doubt of their desire to place their individual ambitions above the overall interest of all stakeholders.

“Let me remind you that I came in as a gubernatorial aspirant of the APC in 2018 and since then, I have done so much to uplift the party which I believed was a threshold to offer the masses good governance and quality leadership but as it stands now, the APC needs to be rescued from the hijackers who have turned it to their private political platform.





“As far as today’s primary of Oyo South Senatorial District is concerned, I am out and this hard decision was taken this morning after I did a critical appraisal of the whole process and I came to a conclusion that you cannot build something on nothing unless you want to waste your precious time. I do not see anything good coming out of the Oyo APC’s primary because it is not being conducted to yield any desired results for the teeming population of the genuine party faithful.

“Succinctly put, the delegate list being planned to be used has been badly doctored, manipulated by a clique of impostors who think they could do anything with impunity and get away with it. This is in continuation of their brazen display of rascality and manipulative tendencies.

“However, I am using this opportunity to appeal to all genuine progressive people in Oyo APC to remain calm and await further directives as efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy in the system,” Ayandele said.