Ayandele mourns as Igangan loses traditional ruler

A prominent indigene of Ibarapaland and businessman, Dr Olusola Ayandele, has lamented the passage of the Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Abdul-Azeez Adewuyi Adeoye Aribiyan II (Gbadewolu I).

He described the late traditional ruler as a leader who dedicated his life to the development of his town as well as the protection of the rights of his people.

Ayandele, in a statement on Tuesday by his media aide, Mr Sola Adeleke, condoled with the people of Igangan and the entire Ibarapaland, saying the zone had lost a brave, courageous and disciplined leader who never compromised the integrity and dignity of his people.

He said: “It was with shock and disbelief that we received the unfortunate news of the transition of Kabiyesi Asigangan on Tuesday. The monarch died at a time his efforts to restore peace, safety and stability in his domain began to yield positive results following series of callous and murderous attacks against his community and some other parts of Ibarapaland.

“Each time these premeditated attacks were carried out, the palace of Asigangan was never spared and this made him and his family members direct victims but he (Oba Adewuyi Adeoye) never left his domain to seek cover anywhere. He would always stay back to bear the brunt and ensure that his subjects never felt abandoned or deprived of the needed solidarity and encouragement.

“He qualified for the modern-day Oranmiyan who dedicated his life to the liberation and wellness of his people in the face of external aggression and internal sabotage. It is our candid belief that the demise of Oba Adeoye at this inauspicious time time would make the final sacrifice for enduring peace, stability and prosperity to return to the ancient turn of Igangan and the entire Ibarapaland.

“We use this medium to express our deep condolences to the wives, children and family members of the late Asigangan as well as all the sons and daughters of Ibarapaland even as we pray God Almighty to grant the deceased eternal rest.”

In the meantime, Dr Ayandele called on government at all levels as well as security agents not to be carried away by the tide of relative calm being enjoyed in Igangan and its environs in recent times as he submitted that more still needed to be done to earn the confidence of the residents who had been subjected to agony and regret as a result of the killing of their loved ones and destruction of their property by invaders suspected to be Fulani herders.

“Our people in Ibarapaland have suffered enough as a result of insecurity which has led to unjustifiable loss of precious lives and valued properties.

“We give kudos to all the concerned people who are responsible for the current wave of stability in the area and we are using this opportunity to appeal to government to redouble their efforts to guarantee a return of lasting peace and security to the area,” he said.

