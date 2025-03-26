Ayakoro community in Bayelsa deserves governorship slot providing quality education, Okpebholo submits six commissioner-nominees, Assets verification committee, Edo govt suspends consultancy services, Okpebholo swears in three judges rejected by Obaseki, Gov Okpebholo appoints Anthonia Njoku as Edo specialist hospital CMD, Edo Central: Senate declares Okpebholo's seat vacant, Suspended Edo LG chairmen dare Okpebholo, vow to continue in office, Edo govt launches back-to-farm initiative
Ayakoro community in Bayelsa deserves governorship slot, Okpebholo says

Tribune Online

 Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, has said that the people of Ayakoro community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State deserve to produce the next governor of the state..

Okpebholo spoke as a guest during the 67th anniversary of Ayakoro Annual Festival (Eyal Obeyin) 2025 at Ayakoro community on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Edo State governor served as the chairman of the occasion.

Okpebholo said the massive development and operation light up Niger Delta is as a result of efforts of the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku an illustrious son of Ayakoro community.

 “When I saw the underdevelopment in my community, I asked God to raise us a man that will bring development to us and today, I am the governor.

“For things Dr Ogbuku is doing in this community and the entire Niger Delta, Ayakoro community deserves to produce the next governor of Bayelsa State.

“I have learned something new today in this community and I will also take it home,” he said.

In his goodwill message, Dr Ogbuku, who is the co-chief host and the deputy paramount ruler of Ayakoro community said, the festival was to celebrate their forebears who due to coastal erosion, relocated to the present place.

He commended the ancestors for their foresight in relocating to the present site to save future generations from ravaging coastal erosion.

The Senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Senator Benson Agadaga commended the NDDC for sterling performance.

He said, with the development going on and the operation light up Niger Delta by NDDC: “We in the Senate, we are pleased with your achievements and commitment towards the development of the Niger Delta.”

He extolled the virtues of Ayakoro forebears who had in their time solved what would have been generational problems.

Earlier in his welcome address, paramount ruler of Ayakoro community, Righteous Inegbagha said, Ayakoro annual festival called Eyal Obeyin was born out of the need to honour as well as immortalising the founding fathers of blessed memories.

The traditional ruler used the medium to thank Edo State governor, who chaired the occasion and the MD/CEO of NDDC and other dignitaries that attended the ceremony.

NAN reports that the festival featured traditional dance displays, boat regatta, traditional wrestling competitions amongst other entertainment activities between Friday and Sunday.

Edo: Okpebholo to probe $10m spent on Observer newspapers

