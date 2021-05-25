Ayade’s defection will instigate floodgate of movement to APC ― Mbu

Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Cross Rivers State, Senator Mathew Mbu Jnr, has said the exit of the Cross Rivers State governor, Ben Ayade, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC would instigate mass movement of chieftains of the main opposition party to the ruling party.

Former Cross Rivers State governor, Lyel Imoke, along with certain federal lawmakers in the South-South states have vowed not to dump the erstwhile ruling party. At a media briefing in Abuja, they said they were determined to work as one united political family and ensure that the PDP retains its grip on the South-South state.

But speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Senator Mbu said some of the PDP chieftains have since opened the discussion with the leadership of the APC and would soon abandon their platform.

He attributed the defection of Governor Ayade to the resilience of his leadership of the party.

He said: “When they gave me the position of Chairman in the state, the party was divided and needed a unifier. They asked me to unite them and to turn the state into an APC state.

“We started unifying the party and God went further to bless us with the defection of Governor Ben Ayade. In fact, our aim was to get the state in 2023 but to our pleasant surprise, it came earlier than we thought.”

He maintained that there was no disaffection in the APC over Governor Ayade’s choice of his new political platform.

“I know that some people were not happy with his coming, but concerning the position of the lawmakers who have refused to follow him, everything will fall in line in due course.

“When I was made the chairman, somebody said the party will become an APC state but they did not believe him, but I tell you that APC has come to stay in Cross River State. In the state, everybody is happy.”

The former Senator also said that APC has come to stay in Cross River State.

