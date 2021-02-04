Ayade to civil servants: Do not expect January salaries soon

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade has said civil servants should not expect January salaries anytime soon.

The Government made this known in a broadcast on the state-owned radio cooperation, CRBC, by the State Accountant General, Mr Joseph Adie who noted that the delay in payment is courtesy of the breakdown of computer systems used for the payment of salaries.

“The state government will not be able to pay the January 2021 salaries soon. It will suffer some delays due to technical breakdown of the systems,” Adie said while pleading for understanding and patience from the civil servants.

He assured that efforts are being made to resolve the issues.