Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn into law

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Wednesday signed the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill into law.

Christened, “Budget of Blush and Bliss”, the 2021 budget has a total sum of N281.9 billion, a sharp reduction from the previous budget sizes of over 1.01trillion.

Governor Ayade, while speaking at the signing ceremony which held at the State Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, disclosed that the budget had made provisions for the establishment of a state polytechnic.

Apart from that, it also provides for social welfare schemes like grants and other financial benefits to help cushion the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people.

The governor added that the size of the budget was smaller when compared with previous budgets that were in the region of over one trillion naira.

He attributed that to the fact that his administration decided to reduce the financial commitments of the state in key projects such as the Bakassi Deep Seaport and the 275km superhighway to just five per cent.

Those projects, according to him, would be built on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

“For the budget of 2021, the budget of “Blush and Bliss” the gross component is in the dramatic reduction of the budget size from over N1.01 trillion to 218 billion. One will ask what will then happen to that missing gap?”, the governor intoned.

“We had explained this in the budget presentation that we are shifting from all the big dreams to the basic, primordial things of survival and ensuring that there is food on the table”, Ayade explained.

According to him, “We had planned in 2020 that by 2021, we are going to move away from food on the table to food on the table and hands on the plough but with Covid-19 and Endsars protest, we realized that we have to sustain the food on the table further.”

The governor maintained that the 2021 budget was streamlined in order to meet the intended focus, hence it provided only for 5 per cent cost for such capital projects as the 275-kilometre Superhighway, the Bakassi Deep Seaport, Calas Vegas Island among others saying the state’s privatization council in partnership with KPMG as their consultants would work to select the best Investors available who would be able and willing to invest in the capital projects.

Ayade however, expressed optimism that with the plethora of industries he had so far established, taking off fully in 2021, the economy of the state would get a huge boost.

He commended members of the state House of Assembly for sacrificing their comfort and personal pleasure during the Christmas holidays to ensure that the 2021 budget was ready for signing.

Earlier, the Speaker, Hon. Eteng Jones Williams explained that the House made some adjustments in the appropriation bill the governor submitted to it in October to accommodate new realities that were captured in the bill such as the establishment of the Cross River state Polytechnic which bill the governor recently signed into law.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Ayade signs 2021 appropriation Ayade signs 2021 appropriation

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Ayade signs 2021 appropriation Ayade signs 2021 appropriation

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE